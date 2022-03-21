Trending:
Cubs 3, Reds 2

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 7:49 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 8 2 Totals 31 3 6 2
T.Nquin rf 2 0 1 1 Mdrigal 2b 2 0 0 0
T.Fredl rf 1 0 0 0 Machado 2b 2 0 1 0
Mstakas 3b 3 1 2 1 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0
F.Urbez 3b 1 0 0 0 D.Artis lf 1 0 0 0
Akiyama cf 3 0 1 0 Heyward cf 2 0 0 0
Ambrgey cf 1 0 0 0 D.Dwees cf 2 1 2 0
J.Frley lf 3 0 1 0 P.Wsdom 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Cerda lf 1 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 2 0 1 1
C.Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Rivas 1b 2 1 1 0
Santana 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Young 1b 1 1 0 0
J.Buers dh 3 0 1 0 Hrmsllo lf 1 0 0 0
Cedrola ph 1 0 0 0 Strumpf 3b 2 0 1 0
A.Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 B.Davis rf 0 0 0 0
L.Rivas 2b 1 0 0 0 Da.Hill rf 1 0 0 0
A.Knapp c 1 0 0 0 N.Crook dh 2 0 0 0
Ch.Okey c 1 0 0 0 Higgins dh 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez ss 2 1 1 0 Alcntra ss 2 0 0 1
M.McLin ss 1 0 0 0 A.Weber ss 2 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 011 000 2
Chicago 010 000 02x 3

E_Moustakas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Hernandez (1), Hicks (2). 3B_Dewees (1). HR_Moustakas (1). CS_Fraley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft 3 1 1 1 0 2
Sanmartin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2
Warren H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2
Hendrix H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Marinan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 2 0
Diehl 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Thompson 2 2 0 0 0 3
Abbott 1 1 0 0 2 0
St. John H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holder BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Gonsalves 1 2 1 1 0 2
Yardley W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4
Uelmen S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Hermosillo by_Ashcraft, Davis by_Ashcraft.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:56. A_9292

