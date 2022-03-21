Cubs 3, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|2
|
|T.Nquin rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mdrigal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Fredl rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Urbez 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Artis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ambrgey cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Dwees cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Frley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Cerda lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Young 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Buers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cedrola ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strumpf 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Rivas 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hill rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Knapp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Crook dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ch.Okey c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alcntra ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.McLin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Weber ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|011
|000
|–
|2
|Chicago
|010
|000
|02x
|–
|3
E_Moustakas (1). LOB_Cincinnati 5, Chicago 9. 2B_Hernandez (1), Hicks (2). 3B_Dewees (1). HR_Moustakas (1). CS_Fraley (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ashcraft
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sanmartin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Warren H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendrix H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marinan L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Diehl
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thompson
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Abbott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|St. John H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holder BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gonsalves
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Yardley W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uelmen S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Hermosillo by_Ashcraft, Davis by_Ashcraft.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:56. A_9292
