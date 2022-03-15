On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cubs finalize deal with slick-fielding shortstop Simmons

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 4:01 pm
< a min read
      

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Cubs finalized a $4 million, one-year contract with slick-fielding shortstop Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday.

A native of Curacao selected by Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2010 amateur draft, Simmons had his best season in 2017 when he hit .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. His .981 career fielding percentage ranks third best in among active shortstops, and his range at a vital position makes him an analytics favorite.

The 32-year-old Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .265 hitter over 10 seasons with Atlanta, the Los Angeles Angels and the Twins.

The Cubs finished with a 71-91 record in 2021 after breaking up their 2016 championship core prior to the July 30 trade deadline.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Cubs dealt shortstop Javier Báez to the New York Mets, Kris Bryant to San Francisco and Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees in that flurry.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken