Curry scores 14 to carry VCU over St. Bonaventure 74-51

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 14 points and six rebounds as VCU won its eighth consecutive game, rolling past St. Bonaventure 74-51 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for VCU (21-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hason Ward had nine points and six blocks.

Saint Bonaventure scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Adaway had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bonnies (19-8, 11-5), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Dominick Welch added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against St. Bonaventure, which defeated VCU 73-53 on Jan. 14.

