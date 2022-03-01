Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Curry scores 14 to carry VCU over St. Bonaventure 74-51

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had 14 points and six rebounds as VCU won its eighth consecutive game, rolling past St. Bonaventure 74-51 on Tuesday night.

Vince Williams Jr. had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for VCU (21-7, 14-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Hason Ward had nine points and six blocks.

Saint Bonaventure scored 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Adaway had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bonnies (19-8, 11-5), whose seven-game winning streak was broken. Dominick Welch added 10 points and seven rebounds. Jaren Holmes had 10 points.

        Insight by MuleSoft: Defense Health Agency will describe how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by DoD branches in this free webinar.

The Rams evened the season series against St. Bonaventure, which defeated VCU 73-53 on Jan. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony