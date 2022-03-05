On Air: Meet the Press
D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 8:26 pm
< a min read
      
D.C. United 0 1 1
Cincinnati 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, D.C. United, Kamara, 2 (penalty kick), 90th+9 minute.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin; Cincinnati, Alec Kann, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Smith, D.C. United, 90th+1; Blackett, Cincinnati, 90th+4.

Red Cards_Nyeman, D.C. United, 80th.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Jeffrey Swartzel, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel (Adrien Perez, 46th), Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar (Donovan Pines, 81st), Bradley Shaun Smith; Edison Flores, Moses Nyeman, Drew Skundrich (Sofiane Djeffal, 60th); Michael Estrada (Ola Kamara, 60th), Griffin Yow (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 75th).

Cincinnati_Alec Kann; Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron, Raymon Gaddis, Nick Hagglund (Ian Murphy, 75th), Alvas Powell (Harrison Robledo, 76th); Luciano Acosta, Junior Moreno; Dominique Badji (Brenner, 63rd), Yuya Kubo, Brandon Vazquez.

