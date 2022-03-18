Trending:
Dallas faces the Portland Timbers following shutout win

The Associated Press
March 18, 2022 2:03 am
Portland Timbers (1-0-2) vs. FC Dallas (1-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -100, Portland +259, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 2-0, Dallas faces the Portland Timbers.

Dallas went 7-15-12 overall and 5-5-7 at home a season ago. Dallas scored 47 goals and recorded a goal differential of -9 last season.

The Timbers went 17-13-4 overall and 7-9-2 on the road in the 2021 season. The Timbers averaged 1.6 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game last season.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured).

Timbers: Tega Ikoba (injured), Hunter Sulte (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

