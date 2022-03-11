Trending:
Dallas hosts Nashville in conference matchup

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 2:03 am
Nashville SC (1-0-1) vs. FC Dallas (0-1-1)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +154, Nashville SC +179, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Dallas in Western Conference action.

Dallas compiled a 7-15-12 record overall in the 2021 season while finishing 5-5-7 in home matches. Dallas averaged 1.4 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Nashville compiled a 12-4-18 record overall in 2021 while finishing 4-4-10 in road matches. Nashville scored 55 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Nicky Hernandez (injured), Franco Jara (injured).

Nashville: Dave Romney (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

