Daniels and No. 11 Villanova host Butler

Villanova Wildcats (22-7, 15-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Villanova visits the Butler Bulldogs after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova’s 76-74 win against the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-6 at home. Butler gives up 66.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Wildcats are 15-4 against conference opponents. Villanova has a 19-7 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won 82-42 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Collin Gillespie led Villanova with 17 points, and Chuck Harris led Butler with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.4 points. Bo Hodges is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

Gillespie is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

