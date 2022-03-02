Davidson 73, George Mason 62

GEORGE MASON (14-14)
Oduro 4-17 3-4 11, Cooper 3-9 2-2 11, Gaines 3-7 2-3 11, Polite 2-5 0-0 5, Schwartz 4-9 2-3 11, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 3-3 0-0 7, Hartwell 2-5 0-0 6, Frazier 0-0 0-0 0, Buchanan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 9-12 62.
DAVIDSON (25-4)
Boachie-Yiadom 3-6 2-2 8, Brajkovic 6-10 1-2 15, Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Dibble 0-0 0-0 0, M.Jones 1-8 4-6 6, Huffman 4-7 3-4 11, Lee 7-12 1-4 18, Mennenga 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 3-4 0-0 6, Lanier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 11-20 73.
Halftime_Davidson 32-28. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 11-27 (Gaines 3-5, Cooper 3-7, Hartwell 2-5, B.Jones 1-1, Polite 1-3, Schwartz 1-5, Oduro 0-1), Davidson 6-18 (Lee 3-6, Brajkovic 2-6, Mennenga 1-1, Huffman 0-2, M.Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Gaines, Schwartz. Rebounds_George Mason 26 (Oduro 9), Davidson 36 (Lee 8). Assists_George Mason 11 (Polite 3), Davidson 12 (Boachie-Yiadom, Brajkovic, Huffman 3). Total Fouls_George Mason 17, Davidson 10. A_3,805 (5,295).
