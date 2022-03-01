Davidson hosts George Mason after Oduro’s 27-point performance

George Mason Patriots (14-13, 7-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (24-4, 14-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits the Davidson Wildcats after Josh Oduro scored 27 points in George Mason’s 69-62 win over the George Washington Colonials.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Davidson is third in the A-10 with 14.8 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 3.5.

The Patriots are 7-7 in conference games. George Mason has a 2-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 10.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

D’Shawn Schwartz is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 15.8 points. Oduro is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

