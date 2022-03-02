Davidson looks for 25th win of season in matchup against George Mason

George Mason Patriots (14-13, 7-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (24-4, 14-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -7; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Wildcats host the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Davidson is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Luka Brajkovic leads the Wildcats with 7.5 boards.

The Patriots have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Josh Oduro averaging 10.1.

The Wildcats and Patriots meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brajkovic is averaging 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hyunjung Lee is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Oduro is averaging 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Patriots. D’Shawn Schwartz is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Patriots: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

