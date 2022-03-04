Davidson plays Dayton on 5-game win streak

Davidson Wildcats (25-4, 15-2 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (21-9, 13-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson seeks to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory over Dayton.

The Flyers are 12-4 on their home court. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 with 13.8 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 5.4.

The Wildcats are 15-2 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks third in the A-10 with 14.7 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 3.5.

The Flyers and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 63.6% and averaging 11.5 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Hyunjung Lee is averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 10.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

