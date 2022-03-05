On Air: This Just In!
Davis’ 24 points lead UC Irvine past CS Bakersfield 66-61

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 6:58 pm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Bakersfield 66-61 on Saturday.

Justin Hohn had 12 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine (15-9, 10-5 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Justin McCall had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-18, 2-14). Shawn Stith added 12 points. Cameron Smith had 11 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 57-52 on Jan. 27.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

