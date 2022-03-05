Davis and SMU host Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (13-13, 10-7 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (21-7, 12-4 AAC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU takes on the Tulane Green Wave after Kendric Davis scored 25 points in SMU’s 76-71 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Mustangs are 15-0 on their home court. SMU averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Green Wave have gone 10-7 against AAC opponents. Tulane scores 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. SMU won the last meeting 75-66 on Jan. 15. Davis scored 24 points points to help lead the Mustangs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

Jalen Cook is averaging 18 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

