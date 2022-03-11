Trending:
Davis scores 24 to carry SMU past Tulsa in AAC quarterfinal

The Associated Press
March 11, 2022 9:24 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kendric Davis had 24 points as SMU easily beat Tulsa 83-58 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday night.

Marcus Weathers had 18 points and nine rebounds for SMU (23-7). Emmanuel Bandoumel added 16 points and seven rebounds. Michael Weathers had 12 points and seven blocks.

Sam Griffin had 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (11-20). Jeriah Horne added 12 points. Darien Jackson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

