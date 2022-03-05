Dayton 82, Davidson 76

DAVIDSON (25-5)
Brajkovic 3-5 0-0 6, Mennenga 5-11 3-4 14, Huffman 1-2 0-1 2, Jones 2-6 2-3 8, Lee 7-14 0-1 17, Loyer 7-13 6-7 25, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 2-2 4, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-18 76.
DAYTON (22-9)
Camara 3-4 0-0 7, Holmes 5-7 10-13 20, Blakney 2-4 2-2 8, Swerlein 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Elvis 4-12 2-2 11, Amzil 4-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-5 2-2 9, Brea 7-10 0-2 18, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 16-21 82.
Halftime_Davidson 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 11-23 (Loyer 5-7, Lee 3-8, Jones 2-5, Mennenga 1-2, Watson 0-1), Dayton 10-19 (Brea 4-6, Blakney 2-2, Camara 1-1, Smith 1-1, Amzil 1-3, Elvis 1-6). Fouled Out_Brajkovic, Boachie-Yiadom, Camara. Rebounds_Davidson 25 (Lee 7), Dayton 30 (Camara 10). Assists_Davidson 14 (Brajkovic, Lee 3), Dayton 16 (Elvis, Smith 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 20, Dayton 19. A_13,407 (13,435).
