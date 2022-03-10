DeJulius lifts Cincinnati over East Carolina 74-63 in AAC

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 3:35 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David DeJulius had 22 points as eighth-seeded Cincinnati got past ninth-seeded East Carolina 74-63 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points for Cincinnati (18-14). Mike Saunders Jr. added 10 points. John Newman III had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-15). Vance Jackson added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ludgy Debaut had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

