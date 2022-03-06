Delaware 66, Drexel 56

DELAWARE (20-12)
Carr 4-10 4-7 13, Davis 7-13 3-5 17, Anderson 4-8 0-1 9, Asamoah 1-2 1-2 3, Nelson 4-9 3-3 11, Allen 4-7 0-0 9, Painter 2-6 0-0 4, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-18 66.
DREXEL (15-14)
Williams 1-4 2-2 4, Bell 3-8 0-0 7, Washington 3-6 2-2 9, Wynter 12-20 3-3 28, Martin 0-8 0-0 0, J.Butler 2-3 1-4 5, Okros 1-3 0-0 3, Oden 0-4 0-0 0, Juric 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, House 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 8-11 56.
Halftime_Delaware 27-16. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 3-13 (Allen 1-2, Carr 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Painter 0-1, Nelson 0-3), Drexel 4-23 (Bell 1-3, Okros 1-3, Washington 1-4, Wynter 1-5, Brown 0-1, Juric 0-1, Williams 0-1, Oden 0-2, Martin 0-3). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Delaware 33 (Davis 10), Drexel 31 (Martin 10). Assists_Delaware 9 (Anderson 5), Drexel 3 (J.Butler 2). Total Fouls_Delaware 10, Drexel 18.
