Delaware 69, Towson 56

DELAWARE (21-12)
Carr 1-2 4-7 6, Davis 7-11 0-0 14, Anderson 4-10 5-6 17, Asamoah 1-6 0-0 3, Nelson 3-6 4-4 11, Allen 2-9 2-3 6, Painter 4-5 4-5 12, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 19-25 69.
TOWSON (25-8)
Thompson 5-12 3-3 13, Gibson 3-11 4-4 12, Holden 2-9 7-8 11, Rizzuto 0-2 0-0 0, Timberlake 4-13 0-0 10, Nolan 0-6 2-2 2, Gray 2-3 0-1 4, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0, Paar 2-2 0-4 4. Totals 18-58 16-22 56.
Halftime_Delaware 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 6-19 (Anderson 4-6, Nelson 1-3, Asamoah 1-5, Carr 0-1, Allen 0-4), Towson 4-23 (Gibson 2-8, Timberlake 2-8, Rizzuto 0-1, Holden 0-2, Nolan 0-4). Rebounds_Delaware 34 (Carr 11), Towson 33 (Holden 7). Assists_Delaware 13 (Anderson, Allen 4), Towson 7 (Thompson, Holden 2). Total Fouls_Delaware 20, Towson 22.
