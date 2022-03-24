Trending:
Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 8:34 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses)

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 1 up.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 1 up.

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, halved with Brian Harman (44), United States.

Bubba Watson (57), United States, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, halved with Sergio Garcia (43), Spain.

Jason Kokrak (22), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 3 and 2.

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 3 and 2.

Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, def. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, def. Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 4 and 2.

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, 1 up.

Daniel Berger (17), United States, def. Christian Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 5 and 4.

Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, def. Keith Mitchell (62), United States, 5 and 3.

Lee Westwood (47), England, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 1 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Talor Gooch (27), United States, 1 up.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 4 and 2.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 2 up.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Harold Varner III (35), United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 2 up.

Jon Rahm (1), Spain, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 5 and 4.

Patrick Reed (23), United States, halved with Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia.

Justin Rose (46), England, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, halved with. Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Justin Thomas (6), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 5 and 4.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Luke List (53), United States, 1 up.

Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Kevin Na (25), United States, halved with. Maverick McNealy (64), United States.

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 2 and 1.

Sepp Straka (63), Austria, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 2.

