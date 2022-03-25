On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 7:46 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71


(Seedings in parentheses)

Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, def. Paul Casey (19), England, conceded (injury).

Billy Horschel (12), United States, havled with. Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium.

Tom Hoge (33), United States, halved with Min Woo Lee (49), Australia.

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, 5 and 4.

Ian Poulter (59), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 4 and 3.

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 6 and 4.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 2 and 1.

Keith Mitchell (62), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, 2 up.

Richard Bland (54), England, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 2 and 1.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Max Homa (30), United States, 1 up.

Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 1 up.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, 5 and 4.

Patrick Reed (23), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 3 and 2.

Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, def. Cameron Young (40), United States, 1 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Jordan Spieth (11), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Rose (46), England, halved with Keegan Bradley (60), United States.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 4 and 3.

Marc Leishman (37), Australia, def. Luke List (53), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 1 up.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 2 and 1.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, 1 up.

Cameron Tringale (45), def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 5 and 3.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Alex Noren (50), Sweden, 3 and 2.

Tony Finau (18), United States, def. Xander Schauffele (7), United States, 4 and 2.

Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, def. Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, 5 and 4.

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Webb Simpson (31), United States, 2 up.

Brian Harman (44), United States, halved with Bubba Watson (57), United States.

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 1 up.

Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, def. Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, 4 and 2.

