Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 8:22 pm
2 min read
      
Wednesday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
(Seedings in parentheses)

Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.

Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.

Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.

Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.

Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.

Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.

Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).

Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.

Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.

        Read more: Sports News

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.

Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.

Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.

Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up

Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.

Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.

Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.

Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.

Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.

Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|30 Wright-Patterson AFB Tech Expo
3|30 Druva Helps Make ROBO Employee Data...
3|30 Jumpstart CMMC 2.0 FCI & CUI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Football on the move