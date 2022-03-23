Dell Match Play Results

|Wednesday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $12 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
Jordan Spieth (11), United States, def. Keegan Bradley (60), United States, 2 up.
Adam Scott (32), Australia, def. Justin Rose (46), England, 2 up.
Luke List (53), United States, def. Justin Thomas (6), United States, 3 and 2.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Marc Leishman (37), Australia, 4 and 3.
Maverick McNealy (64), United States, def. Joaquin Niemann (14), Chile, 8 and 6.
Kevin Na (25), United States, def. Russell Henley (34), United States, 1 up.
Viktor Hovland (3), Norway, def. Sepp Straka (63), Austria, 1 up.
Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Cameron Tringale (45), United States, 5 and 4.
Alex Noren (50), Sweden, def. Louis Oosthuizen (10), South Africa, 1 up.
Corey Conners (36), Canada def, Paul Casey (19), England, conceded after 2 holes (injury).
Xander Schauffele (7), United States, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 3 and 2.
Lucas Herbert (39), Australia, def. Tony Finau (18), United States, 4 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Bubba Watson (57), United States, 3 and 1.
Webb Simpson (31), United States, def. Brian Harman (44), United States, 1 up.
Collin Morikawa (2), United States, def. Robert MacIntyre (61), Scotland, 2 and 1.
Sergio Garcia (43), Spain, def. Jason Kokrak (22), United States, 4 and 3.
Billy Horschel (12), United States, def. Min Woo Lee (49), Australia, 3 and 2.
Thomas Pieters (26), Belgium, def. Tom Hoge (33), United States, 2 and 1.
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Ian Poulter (59), England, 2 and 1.
Matt Fitzpatrick (20), England, def. Tommy Fleetwood (41), England, 1 up
Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (52), South Africa, 3 and 2.
Si Woo Kim (48), South Korea, def. Daniel Berger (17), United States, 2 up.
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (62), United States.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Sungjae Im (21), South Korea, 5 and 4.
Bryson DeChambeau (9), United States, halved with Richard Bland (54), England.
Talor Gooch (27), United States, def. Lee Westwood (47), England, 3 and 2.
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (51), Canada, 3 and 2.
Max Homa (30), United States, def. Matthew Wolff (38), United States, 3 and 1.
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Erik van Rooyen (55), South Africa, and 3 and 2.
Harold Varner III (35), United States, def. Shane Lowry (28), Ireland, 2 and 1.
Jon Rahm (1), Spain def. Sebastian Munoz (58), Colombia, 4 and 2.
Cameron Young (40), United States, def. Patrick Reed (23), United States, 1 up.
