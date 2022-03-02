Trending:
DePaul 91, Marquette 80

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 11:19 pm
MARQUETTE (18-11)

Kuath 2-3 0-0 4, Lewis 11-18 0-0 26, Kolek 1-4 0-0 2, Morsell 5-10 1-1 12, Prosper 2-6 5-6 9, Ighodaro 4-6 2-4 10, Mitchell 5-7 0-0 12, K.Jones 1-5 0-0 3, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Joplin 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-66 8-11 80.

DEPAUL (15-14)

B.Johnson 4-8 5-6 13, D.Jones 6-15 4-4 16, Ongenda 5-8 3-3 13, Freeman-Liberty 8-20 8-9 26, Terry 6-10 0-0 16, Anei 1-1 0-0 2, McCauley 2-5 0-0 5, Gebrewhit 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-67 20-22 91.

Halftime_Marquette 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 8-26 (Lewis 4-7, Mitchell 2-3, Morsell 1-3, K.Jones 1-5, Prosper 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Joplin 0-2, Kolek 0-3), DePaul 7-22 (Terry 4-8, Freeman-Liberty 2-7, McCauley 1-3, B.Johnson 0-1, D.Jones 0-3). Rebounds_Marquette 28 (Lewis 10), DePaul 37 (Freeman-Liberty 9). Assists_Marquette 12 (Kolek 3), DePaul 16 (Freeman-Liberty 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 17, DePaul 15. A_6,024 (10,387).

