DeRozan has big 4th quarter, helps Bulls snap losing streak

DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 114-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.

Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12. Detroit had won three straight.

The Pistons led 99-92 with 8:59 left before DeRozan and Zach LeVine took over.

DeRozan’s layup gave the Bulls a 101-99 lead with 5:44 left and, after a Detroit miss, LeVine made two free throws to finish an 11-0 run. Two more baskets from DeRozan made it 109-101, and the Pistons couldn’t hit enough shots down the stretch.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the first three quarters, but Hamadou Diallo’s put-back dunk gave the Pistons a 91-84 advantage going into the fourth.

TIP INS

Bulls: Vucevic missed Chicago’s loss to the 76ers on Thursday night with a hamstring strain.

Pistons: C Isaiah Stewart (knee), G Frank Jackson (back) and G Killian Hayes (adductor) missed the game.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Saturday night.

Pistons: At Boston on Friday night.

