Detroit 79, Green Bay 62

GREEN BAY (5-25)
Ansong 4-7 3-4 11, Meyer 1-5 0-1 2, Jenkins 1-3 2-4 4, Kellogg 1-1 0-0 2, McGee 8-16 2-2 20, Stieber 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 3-8 0-0 8, Claflin 3-4 0-0 7, Kirciman 2-4 4-4 8, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 11-15 62.
DETROIT (14-14)
Isiani 0-1 2-2 2, Waterman 2-5 2-2 7, Davis 15-24 2-2 38, Harvey 4-9 2-2 10, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, McAdoo 6-10 0-0 14, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Akec 0-0 0-0 0, Koka 2-3 0-0 4, Sylla 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-57 8-8 79.
Halftime_Detroit 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 5-19 (McGee 2-4, Tucker 2-7, Claflin 1-2, Ansong 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Listau 0-1, Stieber 0-2), Detroit 9-20 (Davis 6-10, McAdoo 2-3, Waterman 1-4, Harvey 0-3). Rebounds_Green Bay 25 (McGee 9), Detroit 28 (Harvey 7). Assists_Green Bay 9 (Stieber 4), Detroit 11 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Green Bay 13, Detroit 15.
