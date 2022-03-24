Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 3

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|25
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|19
|1
|6
|1
|
|C.Hmmel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Bshop lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brsseau ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Snglton 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mathias 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|3
|2
|3
|2
|
|Da.Dahl rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCrthy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Thmas cf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|
|T.White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|031
|020
|004
|–
|10
|Milwaukee
|010
|002
|000
|–
|3
E_Beer (1), Mathias (1). 2B_Smith (1), Beer (2), Thomas (2), Reyes (1). HR_Rojas (2). SB_Mathias (1).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Widener
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lemieux
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Straily
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff
|3
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Hintzen
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suter
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:11. A_3651
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.