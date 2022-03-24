Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 3

Arizona Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 25 6 10 6 Totals 19 1 6 1 C.Hmmel lf 1 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 1 0 B.Bshop lf 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 3 1 1 1 Brsseau ss 2 0 1 0 P.Smith rf 2 2 1 0 Snglton 1b 2 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 0 Mathias 3b 2 1 1 0 Se.Beer 1b 3 2 3 2 Da.Dahl rf 2 0 1 0 McCrthy dh 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 1 1 A.Thmas cf 3 0 2 3 T.White dh 2 0 0 0 Herrera c 3 0 1 0

Arizona 031 020 004 – 10 Milwaukee 010 002 000 – 3

E_Beer (1), Mathias (1). 2B_Smith (1), Beer (2), Thomas (2), Reyes (1). HR_Rojas (2). SB_Mathias (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Widener 2 4 1 1 0 2 Lemieux 1 0 0 0 0 1 Straily 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee Woodruff 3 6 4 4 1 2 Hintzen 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Suter 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:11. A_3651

