Sports News

Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 3

The Associated Press
March 24, 2022 7:45 pm
< a min read
      
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 25 6 10 6 Totals 19 1 6 1
C.Hmmel lf 1 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 1 0
B.Bshop lf 1 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 0 1 0
K.Marte 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Ylich lf 2 0 0 0
J.Rojas ss 3 1 1 1 Brsseau ss 2 0 1 0
P.Smith rf 2 2 1 0 Snglton 1b 2 0 0 0
Dvidson 3b 3 1 1 0 Mathias 3b 2 1 1 0
Se.Beer 1b 3 2 3 2 Da.Dahl rf 2 0 1 0
McCrthy dh 3 0 0 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 1 1
A.Thmas cf 3 0 2 3 T.White dh 2 0 0 0
Herrera c 3 0 1 0
Arizona 031 020 004 10
Milwaukee 010 002 000 3

E_Beer (1), Mathias (1). 2B_Smith (1), Beer (2), Thomas (2), Reyes (1). HR_Rojas (2). SB_Mathias (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Widener 2 4 1 1 0 2
Lemieux 1 0 0 0 0 1
Straily 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Woodruff 3 6 4 4 1 2
Hintzen 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Suter 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:11. A_3651

