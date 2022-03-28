Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 31 5 8 5 M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0 Wolters c 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 2 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 3 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 1 1 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 0 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0 L.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0 R.Bliss 2b 1 0 0 0 M.Muncy 3b 3 0 1 1 J.Lplow rf 2 0 0 0 McKstry 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Thmas rf 1 1 0 0 J.Trner dh 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 1 1 2 B.Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop lf 1 0 1 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 2 0 1 0 A.Burns 2b 1 0 0 0 McCrthy cf 2 1 1 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0 P.Smith dh 1 0 0 0 C.Hmmel dh 1 1 1 1 J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles 101 000 010 – 3 Arizona 000 000 500 – 5

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Barnes (1), Graterol (1), Bishop (1), Rojas (2), Beer (3). HR_Rios (2), Peralta (3). SB_McCarthy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Kershaw 4 1 0 0 0 3 Gonzalez H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Adames H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Zuniga L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Hagenman 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Washington 1 1 0 0 0 2

Arizona Martin 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wendelken W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jameson S, 1-1 2 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Gonzalez (Hager).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:44. A_6857

