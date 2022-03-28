Trending:
Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 7:07 pm
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 31 5 8 5
M.Betts rf 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 1 0
Wolters c 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 2 0 1 1
Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 D.Vrsho cf 3 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 1 1 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0
T.Trner ss 3 0 2 1 C.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
L.Vlera ss 1 0 0 0 R.Bliss 2b 1 0 0 0
M.Muncy 3b 3 0 1 1 J.Lplow rf 2 0 0 0
McKstry 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Thmas rf 1 1 0 0
J.Trner dh 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 1 1 2
B.Lewis ph 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop lf 1 0 1 0
Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas ss 2 0 1 0
A.Burns 2b 1 0 0 0 McCrthy cf 2 1 1 0
Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 2 0 0 0
Alvarez 2b 3 0 0 0 Dvidson 3b 2 0 0 0
A.Brnes c 3 1 1 0 P.Smith dh 1 0 0 0
C.Hmmel dh 1 1 1 1
J.Hager 2b 1 0 0 0
Se.Beer 1b 1 1 1 1
Los Angeles 101 000 010 3
Arizona 000 000 500 5

LOB_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Barnes (1), Graterol (1), Bishop (1), Rojas (2), Beer (3). HR_Rios (2), Peralta (3). SB_McCarthy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 4 1 0 0 0 3
Gonzalez H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Adames H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Zuniga L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 5 5 1 1
Hagenman 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Washington 1 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Martin 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Middleton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wendelken W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jameson S, 1-1 2 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_Gonzalez (Hager).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:44. A_6857

