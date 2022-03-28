Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wolters c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Vlera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bliss 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Lplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKstry 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Thmas rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|B.Lewis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Burns 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Smith dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Hmmel dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Hager 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|010
|–
|3
|Arizona
|000
|000
|500
|–
|5
LOB_Los Angeles 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Barnes (1), Graterol (1), Bishop (1), Rojas (2), Beer (3). HR_Rios (2), Peralta (3). SB_McCarthy (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gonzalez H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adames H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zuniga L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Hagenman
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Middleton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jameson S, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
HBP_by_Gonzalez (Hager).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:44. A_6857
