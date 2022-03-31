Trending:
Diamondbacks 8, Padres 2

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 7:43 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 35 8 10 5
Grisham cf 2 1 1 0 D.Vrsho c 2 0 1 1
Lberato lf 1 0 0 1 C.Hmmel lf 2 1 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
B.Dixon 3b 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 0 1 0 0
Crnwrth 2b 1 0 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 2 1 1 0
C.Givin 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop rf 2 0 1 1
Lu.Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
Cmpsano dh 1 0 0 0 Garrett dh 1 0 1 0
M.Beaty 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0
Kohlwey 1b 1 0 0 0 Grterol c 2 0 0 0
W.Myers rf 3 0 0 0 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0
J.Azcar cf 0 0 0 0 Barrosa cf 2 0 0 0
J.Prfar lf 2 1 0 0 McCrthy cf 3 1 1 0
N.Mzara rf 1 0 0 0 Vkovich 3b 1 1 1 0
J.Alfro c 2 0 0 0 J.Hager 2b 4 2 2 3
W.Rivas c 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 2 1 2 0
C.Abrms ss 3 0 1 0 Dzenack ss 1 0 0 0
San Diego 000 001 100 2
Arizona 030 012 200 8

E_Dixon (1), Cronenworth (1), Abrams (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Cronenworth (1), Hager (2). HR_Hager (1). SB_Grisham (1). CS_Varsho (1), Perdomo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell L, 0-1 1 1-3 2 3 2 4 0
Northcraft 0 1 0 0 0 0
Westphal 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lamet 1 0 0 0 0 1
Paddack 3 4 3 1 1 4
Hill 1 2 2 2 0 0
Pagan 1 1 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Weaver W, 1-0 3 2 0 0 2 3
Aguilar H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mantiply 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Liranzo H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castellanos S, 1-1 3 0 1 1 1 3

HBP_by_Paddack (Beer), Castellanos (Azocar).

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:17. A_4173

