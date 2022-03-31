Diamondbacks 8, Padres 2

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|5
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Vrsho c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lberato lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|C.Hmmel lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Dixon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Givin 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lu.Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpsano dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kohlwey 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Azcar cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrosa cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Prfar lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Mzara rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vkovich 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|W.Rivas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|C.Abrms ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dzenack ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100
|–
|2
|Arizona
|030
|012
|200
|–
|8
E_Dixon (1), Cronenworth (1), Abrams (2). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 10. 2B_Cronenworth (1), Hager (2). HR_Hager (1). SB_Grisham (1). CS_Varsho (1), Perdomo (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|2
|4
|0
|Northcraft
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westphal
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamet
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Paddack
|3
|
|4
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pagan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weaver W, 1-0
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Aguilar H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Liranzo H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castellanos S, 1-1
|3
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_by_Paddack (Beer), Castellanos (Azocar).
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:17. A_4173
