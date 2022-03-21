Trending:
Diamondbacks 9, Mariners 1

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 8:07 pm
< a min read
      
Seattle Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 33 9 8 8
Crwford ss 3 0 1 0 VnMeter 2b 3 0 1 0
N.Marte ss 2 0 0 0 A.Thmas cf 1 1 1 0
T.Frnce 1b 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 1 1 3
Mi.Ford 1b 1 0 1 0 B.Bshop lf 2 0 0 0
J.Wnker lf 3 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 1 1 0
Fo.Wall lf 1 0 0 0 Se.Beer 1b 1 1 0 0
Haniger dh 2 1 0 0 J.Lplow rf 3 1 1 2
E.White dh 0 0 0 0 J.Hager ss 1 0 0 0
Frazier 2b 2 0 1 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
D.Wlton 2b 2 0 0 0 Kennedy 2b 1 1 1 3
Ab.Toro 3b 3 0 2 1 Dvidson dh 3 0 0 0
K.Padlo 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Yerzy dh 1 0 0 0
Kelenic rf 2 0 0 0 McCrthy cf 2 1 1 0
DeLoach rf 1 0 0 0 Centeno c 1 0 0 0
Rdrguez cf 3 0 1 0 D.Ellis 3b 2 1 1 0
M.Wlson cf 1 0 0 0 Chatham 3b 1 0 0 0
Torrens c 3 0 1 0 Herrera c 2 1 0 0
J.Ancha c 1 0 0 0 N.Heath rf 0 0 0 0
Seattle 000 100 000 1
Arizona 240 000 30x 9

E_Walton (1), VanMeter (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Ford (2), Thomas (1). HR_Peralta (2), Luplow (1), Kennedy (1). SB_Rodriguez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Kirby L, 0-1 1 2-3 5 6 6 1 3
Murfee 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Brash 2 1 0 0 1 1
Sewald 1 0 0 0 1 2
Sweet 1 2 3 3 0 2
Festa 1 0 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Castellanos W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 0 2
Melancon 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Liranzo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Frias 2 2 0 0 1 3
Peacock 1 1 0 0 0 1
Nelson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Poppen 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_White by_Nelson, Beer by_Sweet, Thomas by_Festa.

Balk_Kirby.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_3:05. A_4753

