Diamondbacks 9, Mariners 1

|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|8
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|VnMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Marte ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Thmas cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Frnce 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Mi.Ford 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Bshop lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Wnker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fo.Wall lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haniger dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Lplow rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|E.White dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Wlton 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kennedy 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ab.Toro 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Dvidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Yerzy dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeLoach rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Ellis 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Wlson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chatham 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torrens c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Ancha c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Heath rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|–
|1
|Arizona
|240
|000
|30x
|–
|9
E_Walton (1), VanMeter (1), Peralta (1). LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 6. 2B_Ford (2), Thomas (1). HR_Peralta (2), Luplow (1), Kennedy (1). SB_Rodriguez (1).
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirby L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brash
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sewald
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sweet
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Festa
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castellanos W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Melancon
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Liranzo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frias
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Peacock
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poppen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_White by_Nelson, Beer by_Sweet, Thomas by_Festa.
Balk_Kirby.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_3:05. A_4753
