DiVincenzo, Barnes help Kings outlast Magic in 114-110 in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo and Harrison Barnes hit 3-pointers in the final minute of overtime and the Sacramento Kings outlasted the Orlando Magic 114-110 on Saturday night.

Davion Mitchell led the Kings with 22 points and seven assists, Barnes added 19 points and DiVincenzo had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 19 points. Cole Anthony had 14 points, including an overtime jumper that put Orlando ahead 110-107, along with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Orlando led 96-87 midway through the fourth quarter and took a 105-97 advantage on Anthony’s short bank shot with 2:01 remaining. But the Kings scored the final eight points of the regulation, tying it on Mitchell’s backcourt steal and layup with 12.9 seconds left.

Mitchell had 12 points and three assists in Sacramento’s 41-point first quarter in which it took a 13-point lead by shooting 14 for 21.

Three straight baskets by Wagner helped Orlando get back in the game before halftime, and Mo Bamba’s layup with 8:52 left in the third quarter put the Magic ahead for the first time since early in the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: After hitting 6 of 8 3-point shots in the first quarter, the Kings made only three of their next 22. … C Domantas Sabonis (bruised left knee) sat out for the second straight game and G De’Aaron Fox (hand) for the fourth.

Magic: F Wendell Carter sat out the third of Orlando’s last five games with ankle and wrist injuries. … G Jalen Suggs (ankle) missed a sixth straight game.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Miami on Monday night.

Magic: At Cleveland on Monday night.

