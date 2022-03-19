Dodgers 3, Brewers 3

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Pterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Admes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Trner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|W.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Dahl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Whitley rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Vrgas 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|K.Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pages cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brsseau 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Tylor dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mnstrio 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Rmero dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cor.Ray cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gav.Lux 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flciano c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|M.Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Sllivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Burns 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.White dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKstry rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ry.Noda rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|020
|010
|000
|–
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|011
|001
|–
|3
E_Vargas (1), Lamb (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Feliciano (1), Wolters (1), Taylor (1). HR_Martin (1), Burns (1). SB_Whitley (1). SF_Beaty.
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Small
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gott H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sanchez H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barker H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gomez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Alexander H, 1
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brown BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Acosta
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Burrows
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gaviglio
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Hiura.
Umpires_.
T_2:58. A_8581
