On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers 3, Brewers 3

The Associated Press
March 19, 2022 12:16 am
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 5 3 Totals 31 3 6 3
Pterson 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 2 0 0 0
Mathias 2b 2 0 0 0 Alvarez ss 3 0 1 0
W.Admes ss 3 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 2 0 0 0
B.Trang ss 1 0 0 0 Wolters c 2 0 1 0
C.Ylich lf 3 0 1 1 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Da.Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin lf 2 1 1 1
Renfroe rf 2 1 0 0 Pollock lf 1 0 0 0
Whitley rf 0 0 0 0 M.Vrgas 3b 1 0 1 0
K.Hiura 1b 2 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 2 0 0 0
Snglton 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Pages cf 2 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 2 1 1 0 C.Tylor dh 1 1 1 0
Mnstrio 3b 1 0 0 0 S.Rmero dh 1 0 0 0
Cor.Ray cf 3 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0
Flciano c 3 1 2 2 M.Beaty 1b 1 0 0 1
Sllivan c 1 0 0 0 A.Burns 2b 2 1 1 1
T.White dh 3 0 1 0 McKstry rf 1 0 0 0
J.Reetz dh 1 0 0 0 Ry.Noda rf 2 0 0 0
Milwaukee 020 010 000 3
Los Angeles 000 011 001 3

E_Vargas (1), Lamb (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Feliciano (1), Wolters (1), Taylor (1). HR_Martin (1), Burns (1). SB_Whitley (1). SF_Beaty.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Small 2 0 0 0 1 2
Gott H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sanchez H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barker H, 1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Gomez H, 1 1 1 1 1 2 1
Alexander H, 1 2 2 0 0 0 1
Brown BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Kershaw 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 0
Acosta 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Burrows 2 0 0 0 0 2
Gaviglio 2 3 1 0 0 2
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vesia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Hiura.

Umpires_.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

T_2:58. A_8581

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|25 Atlanta Cyber Security Summit
3|25 2022 Procurement Playbook -...
3|25 SASPO Robins Virtual Industry Day
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Artemis embarks on its journey... to the launch pad