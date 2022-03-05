Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dominguez and Austin host Inter Miami

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 2:03 am
< a min read
      

Inter Miami CF (0-0-1) vs. Austin FC (1-0-0)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -155, Inter Miami CF +440, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cecilio Dominguez leads Austin into a matchup with Inter Miami after scoring two goals against Cincinnati.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Austin was 9-21-4 overall in the 2021 season while going 7-8-2 at home. Austin scored 35 goals last season, averaging 1.0 per game.

Miami went 12-17-5 overall and 5-9-3 on the road in the 2021 season. Miami scored 36 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Rodney Redes (injured), Jhohan Romana (injured), Jon Gallagher (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured).

Miami: Nick Marsman (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano