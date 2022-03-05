Drexel takes on Delaware in CAA Tournament

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. Drexel Dragons (15-13, 10-8 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Drexel Dragons play in the CAA Tournament against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 8-4 on their home court. Drexel averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 10-8 against CAA opponents. Delaware is fourth in the CAA scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jameer Nelson Jr. averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Dragons won 76-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Melik Martin led the Dragons with 21 points, and Andrew Carr led the Fightin’ Blue Hens with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camren Wynter is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Dragons. Martin is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Kevin Anderson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Nelson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.