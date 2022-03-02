Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

PITTSBURGH (11-19)
Brown 2-4 2-6 6, Igbokwe 1-2 1-1 3, Clesca 2-7 0-0 4, Harris 4-9 1-2 11, King 6-16 1-2 13, Ezeja 2-3 0-2 4, Exanor 3-8 1-2 8, Hayford 0-1 0-2 0, Strother 1-4 0-0 3, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 6-17 52
DUKE (17-12)
Akinbode-James 2-4 0-1 4, Gordon 1-4 0-2 2, Day-Wilson 7-17 6-7 22, Taylor 4-13 2-6 11, Volker 0-3 2-2 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 1-1 0-0 2, Balogun 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 0-2 1-2 1, Goodchild 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 19-56 13-22 55
|Pittsburgh
|20
|11
|9
|12
|—
|52
|Duke
|9
|13
|17
|16
|—
|55
3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-11 (Clesca 0-1, Harris 2-2, Exanor 1-4, Strother 1-3, Hueston 0-1), Duke 4-14 (Gordon 0-3, Day-Wilson 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Balogun 0-2, de Jesus 0-1, Goodchild 1-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Harris 3), Duke 6 (Day-Wilson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (King 9), Duke 40 (Volker 8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Duke 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,147.
