Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duke 55, Pittsburgh 52

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 7:15 pm
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (11-19)

Brown 2-4 2-6 6, Igbokwe 1-2 1-1 3, Clesca 2-7 0-0 4, Harris 4-9 1-2 11, King 6-16 1-2 13, Ezeja 2-3 0-2 4, Exanor 3-8 1-2 8, Hayford 0-1 0-2 0, Strother 1-4 0-0 3, Hueston 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 6-17 52

DUKE (17-12)

Akinbode-James 2-4 0-1 4, Gordon 1-4 0-2 2, Day-Wilson 7-17 6-7 22, Taylor 4-13 2-6 11, Volker 0-3 2-2 2, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Finklea-Guity 1-1 0-0 2, Balogun 3-6 2-2 8, de Jesus 0-2 1-2 1, Goodchild 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 19-56 13-22 55

Pittsburgh 20 11 9 12 52
Duke 9 13 17 16 55

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 4-11 (Clesca 0-1, Harris 2-2, Exanor 1-4, Strother 1-3, Hueston 0-1), Duke 4-14 (Gordon 0-3, Day-Wilson 2-3, Taylor 1-3, Balogun 0-2, de Jesus 0-1, Goodchild 1-2). Assists_Pittsburgh 10 (Harris 3), Duke 6 (Day-Wilson 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 40 (King 9), Duke 40 (Volker 8). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 18, Duke 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,147.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|9 2022 - FAR Supplement - NMCARS - Navy -...
3|9 Spring Storms: A Simulation Exercise...
3|9 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Biden delivers his first State of the Union address