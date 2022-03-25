On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Duke Blue Devils and Arkansas Razorbacks square off in Elite 8

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 12:22 pm
1 min read
      

Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (31-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks meet in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-4 against ACC opponents. Duke averages 16.7 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Wendell Moore with 4.5.

The Razorbacks are 13-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is fourth in the SEC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jaylin Williams averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.2 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Mark Williams is averaging 8.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

JD Notae is averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|31 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|31 Forescout eyeInspect Reduces Risk &...
3|31 Docker Community All-Hands
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center