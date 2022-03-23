Duke Blue Devils and Texas Tech Red Raiders play in Sweet 16

Texas Tech Red Raiders (27-9, 12-6 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (30-6, 16-4 ACC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 9:39 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Duke -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Duke Blue Devils and No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Blue Devils have gone 16-4 against ACC teams. Duke leads the ACC averaging 37.6 points in the paint. Mark Williams leads the Blue Devils with 9.2.

The Red Raiders are 12-6 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Santos-Silva averaging 1.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paolo Banchero is averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Blue Devils. AJ Griffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Bryson Williams is averaging 13.9 points for the Red Raiders. Davion Warren is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

