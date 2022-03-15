Trending:
Dunn-Martin leads FGCU against Detroit Mercy after 27-point outing

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 2:22 am
Detroit Mercy Titans (14-15, 10-7 Horizon) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-11, 10-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 27 points in FGCU’s 81-68 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

FGCU is second in the ASUN scoring 77.4 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

Detroit Mercy is the top team in the Horizon shooting 37.3% from deep. Byron Ottrix Jr. leads the Titans shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn-Martin is averaging 21.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Eagles. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Antoine Davis is scoring 23.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Titans. Kevin McAdoo is averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

