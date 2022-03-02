Trending:
Duquesne takes on George Washington, aims to stop 14-game slide

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Washington -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is looking to break its 14-game skid with a victory against George Washington.

The Colonials have gone 7-5 in home games. George Washington averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dukes are 1-14 in conference games. Duquesne is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won 73-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. Joe Bamisile led George Washington with 21 points, and Tre Williams led Duquesne with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Bishop is averaging 16.9 points for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Williams is shooting 45.0% and averaging 10.8 points for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

