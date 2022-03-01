Duquesne visits George Washington, aims to break road slide

Duquesne Dukes (6-21, 1-14 A-10) at George Washington Colonials (11-16, 7-8 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will aim to end its seven-game road skid when the Dukes visit George Washington.

The Colonials are 7-5 on their home court. George Washington is 4-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes have gone 1-14 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. George Washington won the last meeting 73-52 on Feb. 17. Joe Bamisile scored 21 points points to help lead the Colonials to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Colonials. James Bishop is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

Tre Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Dukes. Kevin Easley Jr. is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 0-10, averaging 52.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.