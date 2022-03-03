On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Durant back, will start for Nets against Heat on Thursday

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 6:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant will start for the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night against Miami after missing 21 games with a sprained left knee ligament.

Jacque Vaughn, coaching the team with Steve Nash in health and safety protocols, said there would be no preset limits for how much Durant could play, saying they would keep an open dialogue during the game.

The Nets brought Durant off the bench in his first game after returning from a lengthy injury absence last season, but Vaughn said the All-Star forward was ready to play from the start this time.

The Nets were 5-16 in Durant’s absence, falling from second place to eighth in the Eastern Conference. They are still without Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, but believe just having Durant will make a difference.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

“It’ll have an immediate impact on our juice and our level of play tonight for sure,” Vaughn said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|10 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
3|10 Tackling & Preventing Runaway Costs...
3|10 Getting In Front of Customers (SITREP...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Preflight checklist