East Tennessee State Buccaneers play the Citadel Bulldogs in SoCon Tournament

Citadel Bulldogs (12-17, 6-12 SoCon) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The East Tennessee State Buccaneers play in the SoCon Tournament against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 8-6 on their home court. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. East Tennessee State won the last meeting 77-67 on Feb. 19. Ledarrius Brewer scored 29 to help lead East Tennessee State to the win, and Tyler Moffe scored 20 points for Citadel.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Brewer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Hayden Brown is averaging 18.5 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Moffe is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.