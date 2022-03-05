On Air: Meet the Press
Eastern Washington beats Portland St. 83-75

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 7:44 pm
CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Angelo Allegri and Linton Acliese III scored 27 points apiece as Eastern Washington defeated Portland State 83-75 on Saturday.

The 27 points were a career high for Allegri, who hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added 13 rebounds. Acliese III also had 11 rebounds.

Ethan Price had 11 points for Eastern Washington (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Rylan Bergersen added six assists.

Khalid Thomas had 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (12-16, 10-10), whose four-game win streak was broken. Marlon Ruffin added 15 points and nine rebounds. Ezekiel Alley had 11 points.

The Eagles swept the Vikings this season, beating Portland State 63-58 on Dec. 30.

