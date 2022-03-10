Eastern Washington hosts Kountz and Northern Colorado

Eastern Washington Eagles (18-14, 11-9 Big Sky) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (18-14, 13-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Colorado -2; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces the Eastern Washington Eagles after Daylen Kountz scored 26 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-85 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears have gone 9-4 in home games. Northern Colorado is 8-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 11-9 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 85-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Angelo Allegri led the Eagles with 19 points, and Matt Johnson led the Bears with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kountz is averaging 20.8 points for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Steele Venters is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.5 points. Linton Acliese is averaging 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

