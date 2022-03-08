Eastern Washington takes on Northern Arizona in Big Sky Tournament

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15 Big Sky) vs. Eastern Washington Eagles (17-14, 11-9 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Washington Eagles play the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington is sixth in the Big Sky shooting 35.5% from downtown, led by Steele Venters shooting 43.5% from 3-point range.

The Lumberjacks are 5-15 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona is 5-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Eagles won 69-62 in the last matchup on March 4. Venters led the Eagles with 18 points, and Keith Haymon led the Lumberjacks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Venters is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.4 points. Linton Acliese is shooting 57.1% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Jalen Cole is shooting 38.7% and averaging 18.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Haymon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 1-9, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

