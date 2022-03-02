ECAC Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|17
|4
|1
|0
|53
|71
|14
|28
|5
|3
|Clarkson
|13
|4
|4
|0
|48
|84
|46
|18
|9
|6
|Harvard
|13
|5
|2
|0
|43
|66
|44
|17
|9
|3
|Cornell
|12
|6
|4
|0
|39
|73
|47
|17
|8
|4
|Colgate
|9
|8
|4
|0
|31
|54
|55
|14
|15
|4
|Union
|10
|11
|2
|0
|30
|54
|66
|12
|17
|4
|Rensselaer
|9
|13
|0
|0
|27
|56
|65
|15
|20
|3
|St. Lawrence
|7
|10
|5
|0
|25
|44
|60
|9
|16
|7
|Brown
|6
|12
|4
|0
|24
|36
|61
|6
|18
|4
|Princeton
|7
|13
|1
|0
|23
|54
|86
|8
|19
|2
|Yale
|7
|14
|1
|0
|21
|38
|60
|8
|19
|1
|Dartmouth
|5
|15
|2
|0
|21
|45
|71
|6
|20
|3
