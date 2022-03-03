On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

ECAC Glance

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

OVERALL
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 17 4 1 0 53 71 14 28 5 3
Clarkson 13 4 4 0 48 84 46 18 9 6
Harvard 13 5 2 0 43 66 44 17 9 3
Cornell 12 6 4 0 39 73 47 17 8 4
Colgate 9 8 4 0 31 54 55 14 15 4
Union 10 11 2 0 30 54 66 12 17 4
Rensselaer 9 13 0 0 27 56 65 15 20 3
St. Lawrence 7 10 5 0 25 44 60 9 16 7
Brown 6 12 4 0 24 36 61 6 18 4
Princeton 7 13 1 0 23 54 86 8 19 2
Yale 7 14 1 0 21 38 60 8 19 1
Dartmouth 5 15 2 0 21 45 71 6 20 3

___

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

Sports News

