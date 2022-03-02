On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137
Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114
Trois-Rivieres 42 23 15 3 1 50 154 140
Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160
Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169
Adirondack 44 17 25 2 0 36 128 168

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Jacksonville 49 30 15 2 2 64 144 119
Florida 53 30 15 4 4 68 181 140
Atlanta 51 30 17 3 1 64 153 128
Orlando 50 25 21 4 0 54 138 158
Greenville 47 18 22 4 3 43 133 143
Norfolk 49 18 27 2 2 40 128 179
South Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 48 33 12 1 2 69 179 133
Wheeling 49 29 19 1 0 59 175 157
Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157
Fort Wayne 50 25 19 5 1 56 175 158
Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189
Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177
Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167
Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134
Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173
Tulsa 51 25 23 1 2 53 149 161
Kansas City 54 26 25 2 1 55 161 177
Wichita 54 23 23 8 0 54 158 177
Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Greenville 3, Orlando 2

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

