ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 46 27 12 6 1 61 167 137 Newfoundland 41 25 13 3 0 53 146 114 Trois-Rivieres 43 23 16 3 1 50 157 144 Worcester 46 22 20 3 1 48 161 160 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 45 18 25 2 0 38 132 171

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Atlanta 52 31 17 3 1 66 156 130 Florida 54 30 16 4 4 68 183 143 Orlando 51 26 21 4 0 56 139 158 Greenville 48 19 22 4 3 45 136 145 Norfolk 50 18 28 2 2 40 130 182 South Carolina 51 17 28 6 0 40 126 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 49 34 12 1 2 71 184 136 Wheeling 50 29 20 1 0 59 178 162 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 Fort Wayne 51 26 19 5 1 58 179 161 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 49 24 25 0 0 48 154 177 Indy 51 21 25 2 3 47 156 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 53 31 19 2 1 65 180 167 Idaho 53 29 21 2 1 61 161 134 Rapid City 54 27 20 4 3 61 172 173 Tulsa 52 25 23 2 2 54 152 165 Kansas City 54 26 25 2 1 55 161 177 Wichita 54 23 23 8 0 54 158 177 Allen 50 21 22 6 1 49 161 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

