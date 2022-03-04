ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|46
|27
|12
|6
|1
|61
|167
|137
|Newfoundland
|41
|25
|13
|3
|0
|53
|146
|114
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|23
|16
|3
|1
|50
|157
|144
|Worcester
|46
|22
|20
|3
|1
|48
|161
|160
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|45
|18
|25
|2
|0
|38
|132
|171
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Atlanta
|52
|31
|17
|3
|1
|66
|156
|130
|Florida
|54
|30
|16
|4
|4
|68
|183
|143
|Orlando
|51
|26
|21
|4
|0
|56
|139
|158
|Greenville
|48
|19
|22
|4
|3
|45
|136
|145
|Norfolk
|50
|18
|28
|2
|2
|40
|130
|182
|South Carolina
|51
|17
|28
|6
|0
|40
|126
|174
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|49
|34
|12
|1
|2
|71
|184
|136
|Wheeling
|50
|29
|20
|1
|0
|59
|178
|162
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|Fort Wayne
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|179
|161
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|49
|24
|25
|0
|0
|48
|154
|177
|Indy
|51
|21
|25
|2
|3
|47
|156
|171
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|53
|31
|19
|2
|1
|65
|180
|167
|Idaho
|53
|29
|21
|2
|1
|61
|161
|134
|Rapid City
|54
|27
|20
|4
|3
|61
|172
|173
|Tulsa
|52
|25
|23
|2
|2
|54
|152
|165
|Kansas City
|54
|26
|25
|2
|1
|55
|161
|177
|Wichita
|54
|23
|23
|8
|0
|54
|158
|177
|Allen
|50
|21
|22
|6
|1
|49
|161
|176
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
