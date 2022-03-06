On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 6, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 48 29 12 6 1 65 176 142
Newfoundland 44 28 13 3 0 59 160 118
Trois-Rivieres 45 23 18 3 1 50 160 153
Maine 51 24 21 4 2 54 160 175
Worcester 49 22 22 4 1 49 170 174
Adirondack 48 18 28 2 0 38 136 185

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 54 33 17 3 1 70 167 136
Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120
Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145
Orlando 53 27 22 4 0 58 145 166
Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148
South Carolina 53 18 29 6 0 42 134 180
Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144
Fort Wayne 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167
Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166
Cincinnati 52 28 21 3 0 59 181 162
Iowa 54 24 23 6 1 55 173 190
Kalamazoo 51 25 26 0 0 50 161 183
Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 55 32 20 2 1 67 184 178
Rapid City 56 28 20 4 4 64 183 177
Idaho 55 29 23 2 1 61 164 141
Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172
Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179
Kansas City 56 27 26 2 1 57 164 184
Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

South Carolina 5, Orlando 2

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Maine 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Idaho 2

        Read more: Sports News

Iowa 6, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 10, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 2

Maine 5, Worcester 3

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News