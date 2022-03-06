ECHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|48
|29
|12
|6
|1
|65
|176
|142
|Newfoundland
|44
|28
|13
|3
|0
|59
|160
|118
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|160
|153
|Maine
|51
|24
|21
|4
|2
|54
|160
|175
|Worcester
|49
|22
|22
|4
|1
|49
|170
|174
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|28
|2
|0
|38
|136
|185
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|54
|33
|17
|3
|1
|70
|167
|136
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Orlando
|53
|27
|22
|4
|0
|58
|145
|166
|Greenville
|50
|20
|23
|4
|3
|47
|138
|148
|South Carolina
|53
|18
|29
|6
|0
|42
|134
|180
|Norfolk
|52
|18
|29
|2
|3
|41
|136
|193
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|34
|13
|1
|2
|71
|187
|144
|Fort Wayne
|53
|28
|19
|5
|1
|62
|192
|167
|Wheeling
|51
|29
|21
|1
|0
|59
|180
|166
|Cincinnati
|52
|28
|21
|3
|0
|59
|181
|162
|Iowa
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|173
|190
|Kalamazoo
|51
|25
|26
|0
|0
|50
|161
|183
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|55
|32
|20
|2
|1
|67
|184
|178
|Rapid City
|56
|28
|20
|4
|4
|64
|183
|177
|Idaho
|55
|29
|23
|2
|1
|61
|164
|141
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Kansas City
|56
|27
|26
|2
|1
|57
|164
|184
|Wichita
|55
|23
|24
|8
|0
|54
|159
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0
Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.
South Carolina 5, Orlando 2
Florida 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Maine 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4
Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3
Allen 4, Idaho 2
Iowa 6, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 10, Utah 2
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 2
Maine 5, Worcester 3
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.