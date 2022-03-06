ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 48 29 12 6 1 65 176 142 Newfoundland 44 28 13 3 0 59 160 118 Trois-Rivieres 45 23 18 3 1 50 160 153 Maine 51 24 21 4 2 54 160 175 Worcester 49 22 22 4 1 49 170 174 Adirondack 48 18 28 2 0 38 136 185

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 54 33 17 3 1 70 167 136 Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Orlando 53 27 22 4 0 58 145 166 Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148 South Carolina 53 18 29 6 0 42 134 180 Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144 Fort Wayne 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167 Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166 Cincinnati 52 28 21 3 0 59 181 162 Iowa 54 24 23 6 1 55 173 190 Kalamazoo 51 25 26 0 0 50 161 183 Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 55 32 20 2 1 67 184 178 Rapid City 56 28 20 4 4 64 183 177 Idaho 55 29 23 2 1 61 164 141 Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172 Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179 Kansas City 56 27 26 2 1 57 164 184 Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 2

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Maine 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Iowa 6, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 10, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 2

Maine 5, Worcester 3

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.