ECHL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|49
|30
|12
|6
|1
|67
|181
|145
|Newfoundland
|45
|29
|13
|3
|0
|61
|170
|121
|Trois-Rivieres
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|163
|163
|Maine
|51
|24
|21
|4
|2
|54
|160
|175
|Worcester
|50
|22
|23
|4
|1
|49
|173
|179
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|28
|2
|0
|38
|136
|185
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|55
|34
|17
|3
|1
|72
|171
|139
|Jacksonville
|51
|30
|17
|2
|2
|64
|146
|124
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Orlando
|54
|28
|22
|4
|0
|60
|149
|168
|Greenville
|50
|20
|23
|4
|3
|47
|138
|148
|Norfolk
|52
|18
|29
|2
|3
|41
|136
|193
|South Carolina
|54
|18
|30
|6
|0
|42
|137
|184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|51
|35
|13
|1
|2
|73
|194
|145
|Fort Wayne
|53
|28
|19
|5
|1
|62
|192
|167
|Wheeling
|51
|29
|21
|1
|0
|59
|180
|166
|Cincinnati
|53
|28
|22
|3
|0
|59
|182
|169
|Iowa
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|173
|190
|Kalamazoo
|52
|26
|26
|0
|0
|52
|163
|184
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|56
|32
|21
|2
|1
|67
|186
|181
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|56
|29
|24
|2
|1
|61
|165
|143
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|57
|27
|27
|2
|1
|57
|167
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo 2, Idaho 1
Wednesday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.