Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 49 30 12 6 1 67 181 145
Newfoundland 45 29 13 3 0 61 170 121
Trois-Rivieres 46 23 19 3 1 50 163 163
Maine 51 24 21 4 2 54 160 175
Worcester 50 22 23 4 1 49 173 179
Adirondack 48 18 28 2 0 38 136 185

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 55 34 17 3 1 72 171 139
Jacksonville 51 30 17 2 2 64 146 124
Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145
Orlando 54 28 22 4 0 60 149 168
Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148
Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193
South Carolina 54 18 30 6 0 42 137 184

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 51 35 13 1 2 73 194 145
Fort Wayne 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167
Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166
Cincinnati 53 28 22 3 0 59 182 169
Iowa 54 24 23 6 1 55 173 190
Kalamazoo 52 26 26 0 0 52 163 184
Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 56 32 21 2 1 67 186 181
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 56 29 24 2 1 61 165 143
Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172
Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179
Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182
Kansas City 57 27 27 2 1 57 167 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 2, Idaho 1

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

