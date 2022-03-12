ECHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|50
|30
|12
|6
|2
|68
|182
|148
|Newfoundland
|50
|31
|16
|3
|0
|65
|195
|142
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|173
|181
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|163
|181
|Adirondack
|52
|21
|29
|2
|0
|44
|155
|200
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|174
|143
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Jacksonville
|53
|31
|18
|2
|2
|66
|151
|128
|Orlando
|56
|29
|23
|4
|0
|62
|153
|173
|Greenville
|52
|22
|23
|4
|3
|51
|146
|151
|Norfolk
|54
|19
|30
|2
|3
|43
|142
|200
|South Carolina
|55
|18
|31
|6
|0
|42
|138
|188
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|53
|36
|14
|1
|2
|75
|198
|148
|Fort Wayne
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|201
|173
|Wheeling
|53
|30
|22
|1
|0
|61
|187
|175
|Cincinnati
|54
|29
|22
|3
|0
|61
|190
|174
|Kalamazoo
|53
|27
|26
|0
|0
|54
|165
|184
|Iowa
|56
|25
|24
|6
|1
|57
|179
|199
|Indy
|54
|23
|26
|2
|3
|51
|165
|176
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|58
|34
|21
|2
|1
|71
|194
|186
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|57
|29
|25
|2
|1
|61
|166
|146
|Allen
|53
|24
|22
|6
|1
|55
|173
|180
|Tulsa
|55
|26
|25
|2
|2
|56
|159
|177
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|59
|27
|28
|3
|1
|58
|172
|197
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 4
Toledo 3, Idaho 1
Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5
Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 5, Tulsa 1
Utah 3, Kansas City 1
Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4
Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 3:30 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.