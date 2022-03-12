ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 50 30 12 6 2 68 182 148 Newfoundland 50 31 16 3 0 65 195 142 Trois-Rivieres 49 24 21 3 1 52 173 181 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 52 24 22 4 2 54 163 181 Adirondack 52 21 29 2 0 44 155 200

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 56 34 18 3 1 72 174 143 Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145 Jacksonville 53 31 18 2 2 66 151 128 Orlando 56 29 23 4 0 62 153 173 Greenville 52 22 23 4 3 51 146 151 Norfolk 54 19 30 2 3 43 142 200 South Carolina 55 18 31 6 0 42 138 188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 53 36 14 1 2 75 198 148 Fort Wayne 55 29 20 5 1 64 201 173 Wheeling 53 30 22 1 0 61 187 175 Cincinnati 54 29 22 3 0 61 190 174 Kalamazoo 53 27 26 0 0 54 165 184 Iowa 56 25 24 6 1 57 179 199 Indy 54 23 26 2 3 51 165 176

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 58 34 21 2 1 71 194 186 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 57 29 25 2 1 61 166 146 Allen 53 24 22 6 1 55 173 180 Tulsa 55 26 25 2 2 56 159 177 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 59 27 28 3 1 58 172 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 3, Idaho 1

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5

Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Utah 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 3:30 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

