Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 12, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 50 30 12 6 2 68 182 148
Newfoundland 50 31 16 3 0 65 195 142
Trois-Rivieres 49 24 21 3 1 52 173 181
Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184
Maine 52 24 22 4 2 54 163 181
Adirondack 52 21 29 2 0 44 155 200

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 56 34 18 3 1 72 174 143
Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145
Jacksonville 53 31 18 2 2 66 151 128
Orlando 56 29 23 4 0 62 153 173
Greenville 52 22 23 4 3 51 146 151
Norfolk 54 19 30 2 3 43 142 200
South Carolina 55 18 31 6 0 42 138 188

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 53 36 14 1 2 75 198 148
Fort Wayne 55 29 20 5 1 64 201 173
Wheeling 53 30 22 1 0 61 187 175
Cincinnati 54 29 22 3 0 61 190 174
Kalamazoo 53 27 26 0 0 54 165 184
Iowa 56 25 24 6 1 57 179 199
Indy 54 23 26 2 3 51 165 176

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 58 34 21 2 1 71 194 186
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 57 29 25 2 1 61 166 146
Allen 53 24 22 6 1 55 173 180
Tulsa 55 26 25 2 2 56 159 177
Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182
Kansas City 59 27 28 3 1 58 172 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Kalamazoo 2, Indy 0

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 4

Toledo 3, Idaho 1

Norfolk 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 8, Wheeling 5

Iowa 6, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Tulsa 1

Utah 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Maine at Adirondack, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 3:30 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

